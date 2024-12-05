AFC Bournemouth are all set to take on the Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League 2024-25 battle. Bournemouth resides at the 13th spot in the Premier League 2024-25 points table. On the other hand, Spurs are in the eighth spot in the Premier League 2024-25 points table with 20 points. Bournemouth has won only a couple of matches in their last five matches played in the Premier League 2024-25 season and the same goes for Tottenham. After their astonishing 4-0 win over Premier League defending champions Manchester City, Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham. Mohamed Salah Overtakes Erling Haaland As Premier League 2024–25 Top Scorer With Brace in Liverpool's 3–3 Draw Against Newcastle United.

Also, they did not end up winning their Europa League 2024-25 clash against Roma FC. This EPL 2024-25 encounter against Bournemouth might turn out to be a difficult one for Spurs. Bournemouth were the better side when they clashed against Wolves in their last Premier League 2024-25 encounter. Justin Kluivert converted three spot kicks to score a hat-trick and Milos Kerkez netted one goal to help Bournemouth secure a 4-2 win. Both Tottenham and Bournemouth have faced difficulties while defending. This time it will be interesting to see which team will prevail.

When is Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Bournemouth will face Spurs in the Premier League 2024-25 on Friday, December 6. The Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England and it starts at 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Beat Manchester United 2–0 To Close Gap on Liverpool.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. This Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League showdown might end up in a 1-1 draw.

