Jehangir Hospital's Legacy of Excellence in Maternity Care from Pre-Birth to Childcare

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: With a rich heritage as its foundation, Jehangir Hospital has been a trusted name in mother and child care for generations. Since the establishment of its Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in 1968, the hospital has continually evolved, enhancing its services to remain at the forefront of medical excellence.

Advanced Mother and Child Care:

The Advanced Mother and Child Care Unit at Jehangir Hospital provide comprehensive super-specialty care with state-of-the-art technology, including a central monitoring system. It offers premium services in Maternity, Gynaecology, Neonatal Intensive Care, and Paediatrics, supported by specialized departments, ICUs, an emergency and trauma center, operation theatres, physiotherapy, diet and lactation consultations, an in-house lab, and a 24/7 blood bank.

A multidisciplinary team ensures seamless management of complex and high-risk cases, with expert intensivists making it a preferred center for gestational diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. The top-tier in-house blood bank and rapid-response lab and radiology services provide critical support.

The facility features cutting-edge infrastructure, including a Labour Room, Maternity Suites, LDRP Suite, HDU, NICU, Paediatric ICU, and a dedicated paediatric ambulance, offering advanced antenatal, birthing, postpartum, neonatal, and gynaecology services in a premium, comforting environment.

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit delivers patient-focused care across family planning, fertility, and prenatal care, prioritizing natural deliveries and high-risk pregnancy management. The expert team specializes in life-saving prenatal treatments, advanced in-utero procedures, and foetal monitoring. The unit also guides couples through parenthood with counseling, lifestyle advice, and nutrition support, backed by foetal medicine specialists offering diagnostic screenings for conditions like Down syndrome.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, said, "Maternal health and childcare are critical in India and must be a top priority. Our dedicated Mother and Child Care wing meets global standards, reaffirming our commitment to delivering the best outcomes through advanced technology, innovation, and expert clinicians. 'Patient First' is the ethos of Jehangir Hospital, and we remain dedicated to meeting the community's healthcare needs."

Jehangir Hospital prioritizes a holistic approach to health and well-being, ensuring babies get the best start in life while supporting mothers and families. The Labour Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are designed to provide expectant mothers and newborns with exceptional care and comfort, featuring the latest equipment to enhance the overall patient experience before, during, and after childbirth.

Dr. Jyoti Unni, Senior Consultant and Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, stated, "We adopt a health and well-being approach to ensure babies get the best start in life while empowering mothers and families to improve their overall health. Our highly qualified doctors are committed to delivering individualized, high-quality care for every patient."

The department's renowned DNB program offers hands-on training by industry experts, preparing students to serve the community effectively. It has also contributed to medical research with several published papers.

For newborns requiring specialized care, Jehangir Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is fully equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced equipment, and a specialized medical team trained in newborn care. Babies admitted within the first 24 hours often include premature infants, low birth weight babies, and those with congenital conditions or respiratory complications.

Jehangir Hospital provides exceptional maternity care, ensuring a comprehensive and compassionate journey from pre-birth to childcare. The Maternity Care Department is dedicated to supporting expectant mothers and their families, delivering personalized, expert-led care at every stage.

* Pre-Birth Care includes: Prenatal check-ups and education, Risk assessment and management & Personalized birth planning.

* Labor and Delivery: State-of-the-art labor and delivery suites, Advanced fetal monitoring systems, Epidural anesthesia and pain management options & Supportive and compassionate care team.

* Postpartum Care: Individualized postpartum care and support, Breastfeeding assistance and lactation consulting, Emotional support and counseling & Convenient rooming-in options.

* Childcare Services: Well-baby check-ups and vaccinations, Pediatric care and consultation, Child development and parenting guidance & Convenient childcare services for siblings.

Why Choose Our Maternity Care at Jehangir Hospital:

* Experienced and compassionate care team

* State-of-the-art facilities and equipment

* Personalized care and support

* Comprehensive services from pre-birth to childcare

* Convenient location and amenities

Join our community of new parents and experience exceptional maternity care from pre-birth to childcare.

