Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Nexus Malls, the Indian retail portfolio arm of investment firm Blackstone Group, on Wednesday announced its association with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, for the roll-out of state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging stations and battery swapping stations across their portfolio of 17 malls across 13 cities.

Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs. As part of this partnership, Nexus malls will have 24*7 charging infrastructure for two and four-wheeler EVs, according to a joint statement released by Jio-bp and Nexus Malls.

Also Read | Must-Try Monsoon Food: 8 Scrumptious Eatables To Satisfy Your Taste Buds in This Rainy Season.

In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad from June 2022, it said.

To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company's customers to charge vehicles at their malls among other environment-conscious initiatives.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Transfer News: Inter Milan, Chelsea Reach Loan Agreement for The Belgian Striker.

Nexus Malls currently is one of the largest mall owners in the country with 17 malls across 13 cities which are already clocking 100 per cent business recovery. During the pandemic, Nexus Malls have taken several measures to reassure the customers of their safety and hygiene on the premises of the malls. This in turn has resulted in the fastest business recoveries in the industry and made the malls the most preferred destinations in their respective cities, the company claimed in the statement.

The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs. Leveraging the best of Reliance Industries Limited and bp's strengths in electrification, the company is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)