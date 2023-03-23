Mumbai, March 23: With the cricketing world gearing up for the Indian Premier League beginning later this month, Jio has come up with new Cricket Plans for new and existing users.

With truly unlimited True-5G data that comes with all the Cricket Plans, Jio users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens. The plans are designed keeping in mind the immersive experience which cricket lovers deserve, a Jio release said. JioCinema's IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online Promo Released! Features MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav (Watch Video).

It said Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering - 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience. In addition, Jio users can avail of Cricket Data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience. Also Read | IPL 2023 Captains: List of Skippers Who Will Lead Their Respective Franchises in Indian Premier League Season 16.

The release said cricket plans with 3 GB data per day to stream unlimited live cricket daily. There is exclusive Data add-on with up to 150 GB benefit and free truly unlimited True-5G data with all cricket plans for unlimited viewing. This offer will be available for consumers starting March 24.

The release said that Jio has joined the celebration with new Cricket Plans for new and existing users as the world gears up to witness the most awaited cricket league of the year. India will also host the ODI World Cup later this year. Following is a table detailing the new Jio plan.

Speaking about the cricket plans, a Jio spokesperson said these have been designed to ensure that the customers enjoy the matches to the fullest.

"At Jio, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sporting experience. We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle. Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users," the spokesperson said.

