JioCinema has released its promo for the Indian Premier League 2023 free live streaming online. Over two minutes long promotional video features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, who is also the brand ambassador of JioCinema. Apart from MSD, Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav also features in the promo. The video showcases various features of JioCinema which users can enjoy during the live coverage of IPL 2023. The upcoming edition of the T20 league begins from March 31 onwards and JioCinema is the official streaming partner of the IPL. Fans can watch IPL 2023 free on JioCinema app across all telecoms operators. IPL 2023 Live Commentary to be Available in Bhojpuri and Gujarati, JioCinema to Have Feed in 12 Language Options.

IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online Promo

Dekho kya keh rahe hain Mahi aur Surya, it's time to upgrade to JioCinema! Catch all the action of #TATAIPL in 4K resolution & multi-cam feature on JioCinema. Available for FREE in 12 languages across all telecom operators. #TATAIPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema @msdhoni @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/zfwDXZKM0v — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 16, 2023

