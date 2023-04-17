Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Jio Institute has partnered with the Principals' Training Center (PTC), headquartered in Florida, US, to bring training programmes for educators and school leaders in India.

PTC is a leading provider that caters to the unique professional learning needs of practising and aspiring principals, teachers, heads of departments, counsellors, and board members of schools worldwide, according to Reliance Foundation's statement released on Monday. "It provides world-class, research-driven, practical training, designed to be put into practice in K-12 schools," it added.

The first PTC programme being launched in India is 'Creating an Effective School'. According to the statement, it offers the knowledge and skills for school leaders to articulate a vision to design and implement a plan for an effective school focused on student learning and improving outcomes.

According to the statement, 'Creating an Effective School' is open to educators and leaders from across all educational boards and schools - international schools, CBSE schools, ICSE schools, and schools affiliated to state education boards.

The programme will be offered from May 22 to 28, 2023. It will be a seven-day residential programme at the Jio Institute's campus in Ulwe (Navi Mumbai). Scholarships will be provided to select candidates based on merit.

The programme will address the 'big picture' of what schools are and how leaders can optimise conditions to maximise learning by focusing on results. All PTC courses utilise simulations, case studies and other practical training strategies. The statement also said the course content had been tailored to meet the requirements of the Indian context.

"Collaboration between Jio Institute and Principals' Training Center is a powerful alliance to bring innovative educational practices and training to our schools, that can pave the way for a brighter future of our students," G Ravichandran, Provost, Jio Institute, said, adding, "Our partnership with PTC underscores our commitment to providing world-class education that is responsive to the changing needs of the world."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Jio Institute and offer the first programme 'Creating an Effective School' in India," said Bambi Betts, Executive Director at Principals' Training Center. "Significant research confirms that school leaders can have a meaningful impact on student learning..."

The PTC's Certificate of International School Leadership is earned by completing four 'essential skills' courses, according to the statement. These are Creating an Effective School; Leadership and Team Dynamics; Instructional Supervision and Evaluation; Curriculum Leadership; Assessment Leadership; and Technology Leadership, among others.

Internationally, over 8,000 educators and school leaders from around the world have benefited from the PTC courses, according to Reliance Foundation.

Jio Institute is a leading institution of higher learning and is committed to providing students with a transformative education. It is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation. (ANI)

