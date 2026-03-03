Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Jio Platforms Limited today announced the appointment of Dan Bailey as its new President. Jio Platform announced the appointment through a press release which stated, "he will lead the company's international business initiatives. Based in London, Dan will report to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited."

Dan will join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms Limited and will contribute more broadly across the business as well.

Commenting on the appointment, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dan to Jio. Dan has been a trusted advisor to us for many years, and his counsel has been invaluable as we have grown and evolved."

"He has spent his career at the centre of the global telecom and technology ecosystem and brings deep relationships, strategic insights, and a strong understanding of the industry's complexity. Just as importantly, he shares our ambition and energy for what lies ahead. I look forward to working closely with him," he added.

Dan brings more than 35 years of experience across consulting and investment banking, having held senior leadership roles at Schroders/Citi, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC. Most recently, he served as Chairman of Deutsche Bank's highly regarded TMT practice. Over the course of his career, Dan has advised many of the world's largest corporates and financial sponsors on a broad range of transformative transactions, including some of the most consequential telecom deals in history.

On his appointment, Dan Bailey said, "I have long admired what Jio has built in India -- the scale, the speed, and the genuine impact on people's lives. The chance to help take that story global is the kind of opportunity you don't think twice about. I am delighted to be joining Akash and the team and cannot wait to get started."

As outlined at Jio Platforms Limited's most recent Annual General Meeting, Jio's next chapter extends beyond India. Over the past decade, Jio has built innovative digital platforms and technologies that have transformed connectivity and access for over a billion people. With a clear strategy, strong partnerships, and a defined roadmap, Jio is now poised to take these capabilities to global markets -- creating long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders. (ANI)

