Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], February 9: JK Cement Ltd., one of India's leading cement manufacturers, today marked an important milestone in its growth journey with the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of its upcoming grinding unit in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The Bikaner facility will be JK Cement's 20th manufacturing plant across its grey and white cement businesses and will have an initial production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The Bhoomi Poojan was led by Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement, along with senior members of the company's leadership team. Over 200 strategic channel partners also participated in the ceremony, reflecting the strong partnerships that underpin JK Cement's expansion in the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, said, "The Bhoomi Poojan of our Bikaner grinding unit marks a significant step in JK Cement's long-term growth strategy. Rajasthan continues to be an important market for us, and this project reinforces our commitment to expanding manufacturing capabilities closer to demand centres. Beyond strengthening our operational footprint, the Bikaner plant will contribute meaningfully to regional development, employment generation, and the overall industrial ecosystem."

Spread across 100 acres and strategically located on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway, the upcoming grinding unit will play a critical role in strengthening JK Cement's presence in Rajasthan. Its location will enable efficient and seamless distribution across the state, allowing the company to service customer demand with significantly reduced lead times, with deliveries possible within 24 hours to most locations.

Sharing his views on the expansion, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement, added, "The Bikaner grinding unit is a strategic investment aimed at deepening our reach in Rajasthan, a market witnessing strong growth driven by housing and infrastructure development. With this facility, we will be better positioned to serve our customers faster, more efficiently, and at scale. The project aligns closely with our vision of becoming the most preferred cement brand for home builders by delivering consistent quality, superior service, and long-term value."

Construction of the Bikaner grinding unit is scheduled to commence in February 2026, with commercial production expected to begin by March 2027. JK Cement has invested approximately ₹500 crore in the project. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities and encourage the development of ancillary industries in the surrounding region, thereby boosting the local economy. The Bikaner unit underscores JK Cement's continued focus on capacity expansion in high-growth markets while supporting sustainable infrastructure development and long-term economic progress.

About JK Cement Ltd.JK Cement Ltd. is among India's top manufacturers of Grey and White Cement, and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JKCement has contributed to India's infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975.

The Company's Grey Cement capacity is 31.26 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe.

The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd. In 2023, JKCement launched JKMaxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.

For more information, please visit JK Cement: www.jkcement.com.

