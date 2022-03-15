New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJ-NIFM) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promoting exchange and cooperation in the area of academics.

The two institutions have agreed to work on strengthening the professional competence of Civil and Defence officers and other participants pursuing their post-graduate programme at AJ-NIFM.

The MoU will facilitate the award of an MBA Degree in Finance and an MBA Degree in Financial Management by JNU to experienced candidates from the Government including Defence Services and other participants as well as fresh graduates who participate in the full-time two-year postgraduate programmes of the AJ-NIFM.

The two institutions have also agreed for the exchange of best practices in the area of education, training and development.

Both the parties will hold periodical consultations as deemed necessary for implementing this MoU and they will draw up the procedures, plans, and recommend programmes of cooperation with a view to achieve the objectives of the MoU, the Union Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

"The MoU with JNU will establish a framework for cooperative institutional relations by encouraging and strengthening the academic, professional as well as technical competence of participants of AJNIFM programmes through knowledge and experience sharing and adopting the best practices," said Prabhat Ranjan Acharya, Director, AJ-NIFM.

The MoU was signed by Santishree Pandit, Vice-Chancellor, JNU and Prabhat Acharya, Director, AJ-NIFM in the presence of senior professors of both the institutions at JNU Campus, New Delhi. (ANI)

