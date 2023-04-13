New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) on Thursday said it plans to commission a modern 1.2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) rail and heavy structure mill at its Angul Steel complex in Odisha. After the commissioning of the new mill, JSP's total rail-making capacity will be 2.2 MTPA, the company said.

JSP has developed speciality rails like 1175 HT, R350 HT, Asymmetric Rails, and 1080HH rails at its existing 1 MTPA rail mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, according to a statement released by Jindal Steel and Power on Thursday.

These rails are an import substitution product, required for heavy axle loads of more than 25 MT. These rails are primarily used by various metro rail corporations, high-speed corridors and the bullet train project.

The Raigarh Rail mill is regularly supplying 260 m rails to Indian Railways, dedicated freight corridor corporation (DFCC) and other critical projects of national importance. Such long rails with minimum welds are a key element in increasing track, safety and comfort.

JSP's speciality rails of 1080 HH grade are being utilised, at almost all the Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) systems in India. According to the company's statement, such rails are also used in special projects of National civil-military importance of remote connectivity having difficult terrains such as the USBRL Project (Jammu & Kashmir) and Sivok-Rangpo Project in West Bengal.

"JSP is committed to supporting the government's initiatives of Gati Shakt Yojna, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by making available domestically produced import substitution products at competitive prices. JSP is proactively adding and augmenting further rail-manufacturing capacity to support the modernisation of the Indian rail network," said Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, Jindal Steel & Power, in a statement.

He added: "Even though there is surplus rail capacity in India, there are markets abroad we will be looking to feed as well after meeting India's requirements."

To help build a future-ready national rail infrastructure, JSP said it has successfully developed 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) rails suitable for high speed and high axle load applications. Indian Railways has embarked upon upgrading the Indian Railways track system to carry more than 25 MT axle load and up to 200 km/hour speed.

JSP said it is also exporting its "Made in India" rails to multiple countries around the world. JSP has also supplied speciality rail blooms for the European railways, thus positioning itself as a world-class rail manufacturer, it added.

Jindal Steel & Power is a company with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. (ANI)

