Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2023, Friday. Kolkata in their last game, pulled off a heist when they defeated the defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), at their own ground to secure their second consecutive win of the tournament. During their last game, we saw Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, and, Rinku Singh combining together to produce crucial knocks that saw them chasing down the target with ease. While their bowlers took a heavy beating as Gujarat raced to a competitive total. With their win against Gujarat, Kolkata look confident enough to secure their hattrick of wins. Ravindra Jadeja Completes 200 Wickets in T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Sunrisers have finally managed to register their first win of the tournament when they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets. Coming into the match against Kolkata, captain Aiden Markram would want his batters to produce clinical performances. During their last game, only batters Rahul Tripathi (74) and Aiden Markram (37) managed to come good with the bat. If SRH are to put up any real fight against Kolkata, their batters really to need fire. With KKR batters showing tremendous form, SRH bowlers must be feeling the pressure. New ball bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen, must scalp early wickets in order to put the opposition on the back foot.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Out of the 23 games that have been played between Kolkata and Hyderabad, Kolkata emerged as winners on most occasions – 15 times – and Hyderabad came out as winners eight times.

KKR vs SRH Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Nitish Rana (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

Aiden Markram (SRH)

KKR vs SRH Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, in Kolkata, on April 14 (Friday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. MS Dhoni Nursing a Knee Injury Reveals CSK Coach Stephen Fleming, Confirms Sisanda Magala Out for Two Weeks.

KKR vs SRH Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH Match Number 19 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the KKR vs SRH Match Number 19 in India.

KKR vs SRH Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

