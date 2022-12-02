New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/GPRC): A brand-new book by India's young business icon Dheeraj Gupta- founder of Jumboking Burgers, India's third largest QSR brand after McDonalds and Burger King- is all set to ride this wave. Titled '10X your business: The Franchisee's Handbook to Mega Growth', the book is a ready reckoner for those who want to build their own business.

With a cover testimonial by veteran banker Deepak Parekh, Gupta's guidebook launches on 3rd December 2022 at the Franchise Expo in Mumbai and thereafter at the India Food Forum on 8th December. The book was conceived in 2019. Dheeraj Gupta narrated his business philosophy to Suhana Bhatia, who enjoys co-author credits in the book.

Ahead of the book launch, Gupta says, "Indians have always been told that achievement is about luck. However, in the post-COVID world, youngsters want a greater say in making their own luck. The way to do this, is to realise that if you want greater success, you have to help others achieve more. You reap what you sow. It is with this philosophy that I have built Jumboking."

Offering his endorsement to the book, veteran banker Deepak Parekh says, "Lucidly written by Dheeraj Gupta, 'The 10X Advantage' provides practical insights to aspiring entrepreneurs who are keen to venture into franchising. The book presents all the essential ingredients such as supply-chain management, employee training, design function, consumer research and importantly goodwill, to conjure up a perfect recipe to run a successful franchise."

Gupta has always been a vocal advocate of franchising, as a business model. This management book authored by him will serve as a useful guidebook, especially at a time when the Government is encouraging more and more people to become 'Atma Nirbhar.'

Glad to have acquired this important guidebook, Embassy Books' spokesperson Sohin Lakhani said, "This book is a wonderful resource for every entrepreneur to benefit multifold in the wonderland of franchising. The team at Embassy Books is pleased that we will be the catalyst in getting these books into the hands of readers."

