Global pop icon Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalog to independent publisher Primary Wave. According to Deadline, the deal includes Spears' biggest chart-toppers such as '... Baby One More Time,' 'Oops! ... I Did It Again,' 'Toxic,' 'Sometimes,' 'Lucky,' and 'I'm a Slave 4 U,' among many others. Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’, Calls Out Family Over Years of Trauma in Instagram Note (View Post)

Britney Spears’ Reported USD 200M Catalog Deal

A report by TMZ, which first broke the news, stated that the agreement was signed on December 30. While the official financial details have not been disclosed. As per TMZ, the deal is believed to be in the range of the USD 200 million agreement Justin Bieber secured in 2023 when he sold his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. Pop Icon Britney Spears DEACTIVATES Her Instagram Account After Series of Worrying Posts.

Britney Spears Joins Catalog-Selling Trend

In addition to her early breakout hits, the transaction reportedly covers tracks including 'Circus,' 'If U Seek Amy,' 'Gimme More,' 'Womanizer,' 'Stronger,' 'Till The World Ends,' 'Everytime,' 'Piece of Me,' and 'I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,' among others. With this move, Spears joins a growing list of global music heavyweights who have sold their catalogs in recent years, including Shakira, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, KISS, Neil Young and Randy Newman. Primary Wave represents an expansive roster of legendary artists such as Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks, Whitney Houston, Prince, Aerosmith and Def Leppard.