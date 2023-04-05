Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jump.trade, the flagship platform and marketplace of GuardianLink announce its partnership with Flipkart in procuring the RADDX Racing Metaverse Digital Lands, its Web3 advertising innovation. Flipkart is set to expand its advertising horizons by purchasing Digital Lands, a digital land parcel in the RADDX Racing Metaverse. Flipkart had earlier piloted its foray into the metaverse, with the launch of a dedicated virtual shopping experience, 'Flipverse', as part of its Diwali sale. The entry of a titan like Flipkart into another metaverse is in-line with the idea that the metaverse has the potential to break the boundaries of advertising as it exists today. The RADDX Racing Metaverse is an exciting new gaming ecosystem recently introduced by Jump.trade, an NFT marketplace with a proven track record of innovative game development. Jump.trade is known for creating the world's first P2E cricket game, the Meta Cricket League, which broke records by selling 55,000 NFTs in under 10 minutes. The RADDX Racing Metaverse is expected to offer an immersive and captivating racing experience, complete with thrilling cop chases, a variety of cars with unique abilities, and cash prizes for winners. In addition to the exhilarating racing component, Jump.trade has introduced a novel feature called Digital Lands in the RADDX Racing Metaverse. Digital Lands are parcels of virtual land within the metaverse that can be owned by brands to advertise their products and services to a highly engaged gaming community. Individuals can also purchase Digital Lands and rent them out to brands, thus creating a passive revenue stream. This feature provides an opportunity for businesses to connect with a large and diverse audience while enhancing the overall gaming experience for users. "Brands like Flipkart getting into metaverse advertising and Web3 marketing will serve as an encouragement and a beacon for a lot of brands to follow suit. With over 500,000,000 gamers projected to be in India by 2025, and with more than 34% of gamers having been exposed to P2E, metaverse advertising is inevitable! It is definitely a thing of pride for us to be associated with such a progressive brand like Flipkart," said Ramkumar Subramaniam - Co-Founder & CEO of Jump.trade.

Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Flipkart Labs, said "We're elated to be working with Jump.trade, a company that continues to sit at the forefront of web3 and Metaverse innovation. We look forward to tapping into this new surface area for reaching out to users. We are firm believers that there isn't just going to be one Metaverse or one singular large 3D virtual world but an infinite universe of interconnected metaverses. The partnership also offers us a great deal of satisfaction considering that we can now contribute meaningfully towards this." Since a crucial aspect of advertising is marking a targeted presence in places where your audience spends their time, the metaverse has a lot of potential to grow as a sought-after advertising medium, especially when reaching out to Gen-Z users. To this end, it is possible that RADDX Racing Metaverse will foster more partnerships and collaborations with other brands and Flipkart will also keep exploring more lucrative advertising avenues.

