New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday chaired the Strategic Review and Planning Meeting 2025-26 of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), accompanied by Minister of State Chandra Sekar Pemmasani.

The meeting was attended by the Chief General Managers (CGMs) of all 32 BSNL Circles from across the country.

In a comprehensive session aimed at setting the strategic direction for BSNL in the upcoming financial year, Minister Scindia conducted an in-depth review of performance updates and business plans from each circle.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister, BSNL has been transformed into an epitome of resolve and commitment with remarkable turnaround of back-to-back net profit of Rs 262 crore in Q3 and Rs 280 crore in Q4, marking the first consecutive profitable quarters in 18 years--the Minister emphasized the need to build on this momentum and deliver sustainable, long-term growth.

BSNL's EBITDA surged to Rs 5,396 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 2,164 crore in 2023-24, with the EBITDA margin improving from 10.15 per cent to 23.01 per cent.

Scindia emphasized the organization's record-high capital expenditure within a single fiscal year driving aggressive network expansion, modernization, customer growth and a "whole-of-company" approach to building a high-performing public sector telecom enterprise.

For the first time, all 32 CGMs are directly addressed by the Minister in a 12-hour strategic dialogue from 9 AM to 9 PM, reinforcing a bottom-up leadership culture.

"Each one of you is not merely a CGM; you are the CEO of your respective Circle," he told the attendees.

The Minister requested detailed 15-minute case studies from high-performing Circles - Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh for the next quarterly review.

Monthly progress tracking will be led by the Minister of State(Communications), while quarterly reviews will be chaired by the Minister of Communications.

These presentations will showcase regional innovations and leadership strategies that can be replicated across the organization.

A monthly review of targets and performance metrics will be undertaken by the Department of Telecommunications under the leadership of the Minister of State, while a quarterly review will be conducted by the Minister of Communications himself.

Scindia reiterated that improvement in Quality of Service (QoS) and Customer Relationship Management must remain central to BSNL's operational strategy.

"If you improve service quality, customers will follow. Every strategic plan must be rooted in measurable enhancements in QoS and in strengthening the trust of the consumer," he stated.

The Strategic Review and Planning Meeting has laid the groundwork for a renewed focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and grassroots leadership.

"This has been an engaging exercise, we are steering BSNL and hoping to provide every single telecom opportunities and take forward the aspiration and dream of our Prime Minister of making our state player a robust players in the telecom and digitization story of India which has been the PM's resolve," Scindia said. (ANI)

