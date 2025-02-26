SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: K.R. Mangalam Global School's commitment to academic excellence and skill development has led to outstanding university placements this year. Students have secured admissions to top institutions, including:

* The University of Manchester, UK

* University of Leeds, UK

* University of Warwick

* University of Otago, New Zealand

* University of Glasgow, UK

* Brunel University London, UK

* University of Melbourne, Australia

* Bayes Business School, UK

* Otis College of Art and Design, USA

These achievements highlight the school's dedication to nurturing globally competitive, ethical, and forward-thinking leaders.

K.R. Mangalam Global School, G.K. ONE, stands as a distinguished International Baccalaureate (IB) institution, dedicated to fostering inquiry-driven education. With a dynamic, student-centric approach, the school cultivates intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and adaptability, equipping students with the skills necessary to excel in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The school's commitment to inquiry-based learning prioritizes exploration over rote memorization, encouraging students to question, investigate, and construct knowledge. This pedagogical approach enhances problem-solving abilities, independent thinking, and engagement with real-world challenges, preparing students for academic and professional success.

Beyond academics, K.R. Mangalam integrates Approaches to Learning (ATL) to build essential competencies such as communication, research, self-management, and collaboration. Through hands-on projects, experiential learning, and leadership initiatives, students develop resilience, creativity, and adaptability, key attributes for thriving in an interconnected world.

CAS initiatives empower students to engage in artistic expression, physical activity, and community service. Student-led projects, such as crafting and selling handmade goods to support underprivileged communities, nurture entrepreneurial thinking, empathy, and social responsibility. These experiences shape well-rounded individuals prepared to lead with integrity and purpose.

Education at K.R. Mangalam extends beyond academics to instill values of integrity, respect, and responsibility. By fostering critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and emotional intelligence, the school prepares students to contribute meaningfully to society while excelling in their chosen fields.

With a holistic learning environment that integrates academic rigor, skill development, and social consciousness, K.R. Mangalam Global School continues to empower students for lifelong success in an ever-changing world.

