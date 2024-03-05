SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 5: K.R. Mangalam University Gurugram is a leading institution under the esteemed K.R. Mangalam Group, is delighted to announce a range of recruitment opportunities for faculty and non-faculty positions in 2024. The university is inviting dynamic individuals to join its team and contribute to the academic excellence and growth of the institution. With a commitment to academic excellence and a supportive learning environment, K.R. Mangalam University offers an exciting platform for individuals passionate about education and research. The available positions span various disciplines, offering diverse opportunities for professionals to excel.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says Google, Meta's Facebook and Instagram Have Strong Political Bias.

Dean & Faculty Positions (University)

Dean Position include School of Legal Studies & Dean School of Design. Faculty positions include Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor roles in the School of Engineering & Technology (SOET) with a focus on Computer Science, the School of Management & Commerce (SOMC) (offering opportunities in Finance, Operational, Supply Chain Management and Logistics, Analytics, Marketing, and International Business), Architecture & Physiotherapy.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Women Accorded Grand Welcome Ahead of Home Debut.

Additionally, the university is recruiting for Assistant Professors in Pharmacy, Fashion, Economics, Law (including International Law, Commercial Law, Corporate Law, and Business Law), Architecture, Psychology, Fine Arts (Painting), and Chinese Language.

Non-Faculty Positions (University and Head Office)

In addition to faculty roles, K.R. Mangalam University Gurugram also invites applications for various non-faculty positions across university departments. These roles include senior management positions such as Sr. Manager/Head/Director in Digital Marketing & Admission, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, and managerial positions in Career Development Center, Video Editor, Admission Counsellor, Sr. Admission Counsellor, Office Assistant - Documentation (Admissions Dept.).

Furthermore, the university is seeking professionals for administrative support roles like Office Assistants (Academic Office, Examination Office, DSW/IQAC), Workshop Managers, Service Engineer, Store Incharge, Solar Engineer, Technical Officer, Graphic Designers, Moodle Developers, Photographer & Videographer. As well as HR Recruiter, PA Personal Assistant, Graphic Designers & SEO executive at the Head Office, South Delhi.

Interested candidates are requested to apply before 20th March 2024. Applications should be submitted via email to careers@krmangalam.edu.in. Applicants are encouraged to include their resumes detailing their qualifications, experiences, and areas of expertise.

Established in 2013, K.R. Mangalam University is committed to transforming young lives through innovative pedagogy, global collaborations, and state-of-the-art infrastructure; the university has rapidly ascended to prominence within the academic landscape. Under the esteemed K.R. Mangalam Group, the university has become synonymous with academic excellence and innovation, attracting students and faculty nationwide.

Offering a diverse array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degree programs across multiple disciplines, KRMU gives students a holistic learning experience under the mentorship of highly qualified faculty. The university organizes seminars, industrial visits, expert lectures, internships, symposiums, and campaigns, fostering 360-degree exposure to industry trends and perspectives. Additionally, KRMU prioritizes co-curricular activities such as vibrant festival celebrations, social responsibility initiatives, technical training, and research endeavours.

Join K.R. Mangalam University Gurugram and become part of a thriving community dedicated to shaping the future of education and fostering intellectual growth and innovation.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/48BrwKv

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)