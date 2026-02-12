VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: The music industry is abuzz with the teaser launch of the latest romantic melody, 'Tere Jism Ki Likhawat', featuring the versatile voices of Vardan Singh and Swati Sharma, and directed by the visionary Akhil Parashar. This track is a special Valentine's Day release from the upcoming horror film series 'KULLI - The Power of Devil', promising a unique blend of romance and mystery.

Also Read | 2026 Winter Olympics Women’s Snowboarding Halfpipe: Chloe Kim Dominates Halfpipe Qualifying at Milano Cortina.

A Powerhouse Collaboration

The song marks a significant collaboration between Vardan Singh, who has not only lent his vocals but also composed the music, and Director Akhil Parashar, who is both directing and producing the film under the banner of Aarav Films Production Private Limited. Joining Vardan Singh in this soul-stirring duet is the melodious Swati Sharma, while the evocative and deep lyrics have been penned by Azeem Shirazi.

Also Read | AI Summit 2026: Delhi To Host Landmark 'India-AI Impact Summit' Starting February 16 As Tech Titans Descend on Bharat Mandapam.

Visuals and Powerful Debut

The teaser introduces the fresh on-screen pairing of Anshuman R. Rao and Ritu Kapoor. Through this project, Director Akhil Parashar is providing a powerful platform for these two talented actors, marking their influential debut in the Hindi film industry. The aesthetic visuals, captured by D.O.P Vazeer Art, create an immersive experience that transitions from romantic intimacy to the haunting undertones of the film's horror theme.

Production and Creative Team

Based in Agra, this project is backed by a strong production team committed to high-quality technical presentation. The creative team includes Co-Producer Joy Chopra and Executive Producer Aslam Khan. The technical brilliance is further supported by:

Choreography: Aslam Khan (with Assistant Choreographers Naveen Thakur and Riya Arya) Editor: Mad FX Studioz

Costume Design: Shilpa Sherawat

Make-up: Aryan Rajesh

Release Strategy

While the first part of the 'KULLI' film series is slated for a grand theatrical release in June 2026, the makers decided to gift fans this romantic teaser early as a Valentine's Day Special. Director Akhil Parashar expressed great confidence in the track, noting that Vardan Singh has created something truly "commanding" and "romantic" that will resonate deeply with listeners.

The full song is set to drop on February 12, 2026, on Aarav Films Production's official YouTube channel and will be available across major streaming platforms like Spotify and JioSaavn.

https://youtu.be/yELZGbLs6pI?si=MdooQm5IgzNngFoI

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)