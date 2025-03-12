VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: KableOne is set to redefine regional storytelling by bringing original Punjabi stories to global audiences in an unprecedented manner. With a vision unlike any other, KableOne is making history by presenting Punjabi narratives in 11 different languages, marking a transformative moment in the streaming world. Operating from its headquarters in Karnal with no Bollywood connections, this ambitious startup is making waves by announcing 40 new titles, potentially amounting to an investment of 200 crores in the regional OTT space.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This bold move raises questions about the market potential of Punjabi cinema, but KableOne is betting big on the increasing global demand for regional content. To further cement its impact, all originals will be dubbed in multiple languages, including Chinese, French, Russian, and several Indian languages, ensuring that Punjabi narratives reach national and international audiences. This game-changing initiative not only challenges industry norms but also signals a new era where regional stories break language barriers and achieve worldwide recognition. Stay tuned as KableOne reshapes the future of Punjabi cinema on the global stage.

Commenting on this landmark decision, Simranjeet Singh Manchanda, CEO of KableOne, said:

Also Read | TikToker Efecan Kultur Dies: 24-Year-Old TikTok Star, Known for Streaming 'Mukbang' Videos, Passes Away Following Health Complications Linked to Extreme Obesity.

"We are not just launching an OTT platform; we are creating a revolution in regional storytelling. Punjabi stories have a soul, a heartbeat that resonates with people beyond borders. By translating these stories into multiple languages, we aim to take Punjab's rich culture and narratives to the world. KableOne is committed to breaking barriers and redefining the scope of regional cinema. This is just the beginning."

With this bold initiative, KableOne is set to transform the way regional cinema is perceived and consumed, making 2025 a defining year for the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)