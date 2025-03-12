Ankara, March 12: Efecan Kultur, a 24-year-old TikTok personality widely recognised for his extreme eating ‘mukbang’ videos, tragically passed away on last Friday, March 7, after battling obesity-related health issues. Efecan Kultur's passing was confirmed by fellow Instagram personality Yasin Oyanik.

The social media sensation, known for consuming massive quantities of food during his live-streamed and pre-recorded sessions, had been hospitalised for three months prior to his death, as reported by Turkiye Today. Shi Ye Dies at 24: Chinese Influencer and Cosplayer Passes Away After Revealing She Hadn’t Eaten for 2 Days During Live Stream.

Who Was Efecan Kultur?

Kultur was a notable figure in the ‘mukbang’ community, an online trend that originated in South Korea but has since garnered global popularity. These videos typically feature content creators consuming large portions of food while engaging with their audiences. From fast food feasts to homemade meals, Kultur’s content earned him a significant following.

However, his lifestyle took a toll on his health. Struggling with obesity, Kultur became bedridden and was unable to visit his mother’s grave after her passing last year. In one of his final public appearances, a bedridden Kultur gave an interview with Turkish streamer Testo Taylan, where his frailty was evident. Maria Eftimova Dies at 28: Travel Influencer Tragically Passes Away After Falling From 65 Feet During Mountain Climbing (View Pics).

The ‘mukbang’ trend, despite its entertaining appeal, has raised alarm for promoting unhealthy eating habits. Consuming excessive amounts of food over time can lead to severe health complications, including obesity and related illnesses. Experts caution that such content could have a negative influence on young and impressionable viewers who may attempt to mimic the practice.

