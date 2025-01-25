VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 25: KableOne - The Home of Punjabi OTT, marked a historic day at Guru Nanak Girls College by organizing a remarkable series of events that celebrated culture, entertainment, and digital innovation. The grand event was graced by the presence of the star cast of Gurmukh, a KableOne Original Movie, alongside the celebration of Turban Day and the launch of the innovative digital platform, "Sachiara Radio," powered by KableOne.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: 942 Personnel From Police, Fire, Civil Defence, Home Guard and Correctional Services To Be Honoured With Gallantry, Service Medals on Eve of R-Day.

Screening of Gurmukh - A Cinematic Milestone

The event featured an exclusive screening of Gurmukh, a thought-provoking KableOne Original film. The star cast of the movie engaged with the audience, creating a memorable experience for the attendees. The screening highlighted KableOne's commitment to bringing impactful stories to life, showcasing culture and values through digital platforms.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 To Launch in September 2025; Know Expected Price, Improved Features and Specifications.

Turban Day Celebration - A Tribute to Tradition

More than 500 girls from Guru Nanak Girls College celebrated Turban Day by proudly tying turbans, symbolizing their respect for Sikh culture and traditions. This initiative aimed to inspire young women to embrace and uphold their cultural identity with pride.

Launch of "Sachiara Radio" - A New Era of Digital Broadcasting

Adding to the momentous occasion, marked the launch of "Sachiara Radio," a digital radio channel designed for Gurunanak Girls College, Yamuna Nagar to amplify meaningful content and connect listeners worldwide. Powered by KableOne, the channel is set to redefine digital broadcasting with its focus on truth, inclusivity, and innovation.

Commenting on the occasion, Simranjit Singh Manchanda CEO of KableOne, said:"Today is a celebration of our heritage, creativity, and innovation. With the screening of Gurmukh, the vibrant Turban Day celebration, and the launch of 'Sachiara Radio,' we aim to inspire and connect communities while promoting meaningful content. This event reflects our mission to honor tradition, embrace innovation, and create opportunities for meaningful engagement."

The event witnessed an enthusiastic response from students, faculty, and community members, making it a resounding success. KableOne continues to pave the way for impactful storytelling, cultural preservation, and technological advancement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)