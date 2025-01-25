Mumbai, January 25: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max from the upcoming iPhone 17 series is a highly anticipated smartphone to launch this year. Apple is expected to introduce the Pro Max variant alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 during the September 2025 launch event. Recently, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy S25 series, setting the bar a little higher with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and several improvements in AI features. Following this, Apple is expected to introduce the latest iPhone 17 lineup this year.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to offer better camera, performance, and design changes than the current-gen iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 series launched last year was criticised for not having major improvements in the design, and also some users faced problems with Apple Intelligence's late rollout and phone heating issues. However, this could change this year. Amid the launch of the next iPhone 17 models, including standard, Plus, Pro and Pro Max, the rumours also suggested that there could be a slimmer version called 'iPhone 17 Air' launching in the Apple September 2025 event. Apple New Store in Miami: CEO Tim Cook Announces Opening ‘Apple Miami Worldcenter’, Invites Enthusiasts To Visit and Experience Products.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 ; What To Expect?

All the iPhone 17 smartphones will be launched during in global and Indian market in September 2025. The Apple smartphones will likely have thinner design compared to the iPhone 16 series. The rumours suggested that the tech giant would skip the triangular camera setup on the rear and adopt a "horizontal' camera placement. The Apple's upcoming smartphones will likely come with glass design and aduminium build.

The display on the standard Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be 6.0 inches in size and have an OLED panel. iPhone 17 Pro could have a 6.3-inch OLED display, and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a 6.6-inch large display and a 5.5mm thin design. All the displays are expected to continue their 120Hz refresh rate, just like the current models. For performance boost, the devices are

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to have Apple's A19 Pro chipset, while the Plus and standard variants are expected to come with the A19 chipset. Apple will also upgrade its new model from the current 8GB to 12 GB RAM. The Pro Max variant may come with a 48MP triple camera on the rear with a 5x telephoto lens. On the front, the iPhone 17 series will likely have a 24MP selfie shooter. Infinix Smart 9 HD Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could be around INR 1,45,000 while the Pro variant will likely be introduced around INR 1,20,000. The iPhone 17 Air instead of 'Plus' variant could be introduced at around INR 89,000. The standard iPhone 17 model would likely be priced at around INR 79,000.

