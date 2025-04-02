NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 2: Sony India today announced renowned music sensation Karan Aujla as the new brand ambassador for its audio product category, reinforcing its commitment to delivering premium sound experiences that let consumers enjoy music in its purest form. The campaign featuring Karan Aujla goes live today, marking the beginning of a multi-faceted promotional campaign across various digital platforms, outdoor activation and retail presence.

Sony India's Audio brand ambassador Karan Aujla said, "Music has been at the heart of my journey, and having the right sound is essential to creating and experiencing it the way it's meant to be. Sony's commitment to delivering top-quality audio perfectly aligns with my passion for music and the standards I believe in. Sony has been a part of my musical journey for years, and I am thrilled to collaborate with a brand that shares my vision of bringing powerful, high-quality sound to audience."

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "Sony India is dedicated to delivering top-tier audio products that resonate with music lovers across the country and beyond. We are excited to welcome Karan Aujla as our new brand ambassador for the audio category. His global appeal, strong connection with audience and passion for high-quality sound, makes him the perfect fit for this collaboration. Together, we aim to elevate the way music is experienced, delivering immersive sound that truly connects with fans everywhere."

This announcement comes at a time when Sony India is expanding its portfolio under the ULT Power Sound sub-brand, which was launched in 2024. ULT Power Sound is built for music lovers, producing powerful, deep sound that is crafted to make your heart pulsate. The ULT products include premium headphones and wireless speakers designed to deliver an immersive experience through advanced sound technologies like noise cancellation, deep bass and high clarity. The response to ULT products has been overwhelming, with a 2X year-on-year growth.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

