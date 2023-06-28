SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 28: The glitz and glamour of the Karnataka Business Award Season 3 unfolded at the Ebisu Convention Centre on the 24th and 25th of June, 2023. The event, graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit and recognized the achievements of businesses, particularly those hailing from rural areas. The Karnataka Business Award Season 3 was made possible thanks to the generous support of prestigious sponsors. Presidency University was the title sponsor, while Way 2 Media Network co-sponsored the event. Indian Journo acted as the media partner, ensuring extensive coverage and The Trade Connect partnered as the official magazine partner. Way 2 Journey was the travel partner, while Al Wadi and The Leela International provided valuable featured sponsorship. With the backing of these esteemed sponsors, the event celebrated over 200+ award winners, delivering an unforgettable experience for all. The successful execution of the event was made possible through the expert event management services provided by Show Buddy Entertainment Private Limited.

Also Read | CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 30 Exam Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know How To Download.

The star-studded occasion saw the presence of notable personalities from various fields, adding to the event's grandeur. Among them were Alok R Babu (popularly known as All ok), an Indian Kannada rapper, singer, actor, and music producer, along with Pavan Wadeyar, an Indian film director, screenwriter, lyricist, actor, and producer, and his wife Apeksha Purohit, an Indian actress and movie producer.

The event also welcomed esteemed individuals like Mohammad Mohsin IAS; Syed Asad Abbas, a television personality from Nation Media; Dr Harikrishna Maram, the Founder Chairman of Imperial College; Viranika Shetty, a model, actress, and entrepreneur; Sanjay Gowda, a producer and entrepreneur, Roshan Sreedhar Bachchan, a national athlete and actor, Aneesh Vidyashankar, India's renowned walking violinist, Divya Gananananda, an Indian women cricketer, Sri Raksha Ramaya, the National General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, Usman Anwar Sharieff, the Managing Director of Karol Group of Companies and more.

Also Read | Modi Government Hikes Sugarcane Remunerative Price to Rs 315 per Quintal.

The two-day extravaganza captivated attendees, providing a platform for businessmen from diverse backgrounds to showcase their achievements and connect with industry leaders. The Karnataka Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, lauded the Karnataka Business Award initiative for its focus on identifying and promoting businesses from rural areas. He admired the courage of Abdul Musaddiq, President of Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), the brainchild behind this unique concept. He congratulated him on the success of the event.

In his address, Minister Rao emphasized the importance of recognizing and encouraging businesses in rural regions, as they play a vital role in the state's overall economic growth. The Karnataka Business Awards aims to provide a platform for such businesses, facilitating their growth and inspiring others to follow suit.

The event catalyzed networking, knowledge sharing, and fostering partnerships among entrepreneurs, industry experts, and government officials. With its third season, the Karnataka Business Award continues to pave the way for recognizing and celebrating entrepreneurial endeavours, especially those emerging from rural Karnataka.

As the curtains closed on this year's event, the participants and organizers were left with a sense of accomplishment and renewed motivation to propel Karnataka's business landscape to greater heights.

To know more, visit - http://www.ktcc.org.in/ & http://www.karnatakabusinessawards.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)