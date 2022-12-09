Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The largest Design Summit, Future Design Summit will take place from 8th to 10th December at Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

The summit was inaugurated today by CM Shri Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of IT BT minister Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Representatives of the World Design Organization (WDO), World Design Council (WDC), Bengaluru Design Festival, and Bengaluru Design Week. The three-day-long summit will have two parallel tracks and 200+ speakers from across the globe.

Rajshekhar Narayan, Director, JAIN School of Design, said, "We are very excited to host the largest-ever gathering of creative minds from all over the world and thrilled to support BDF's vision of establishing Bengaluru as a global creative fulcrum. For decades we have been instrumental in nurturing creative talents and supplying to this ecosystem through our world-class infrastructure, facilities, and capacity-building initiatives. We are looking forward to the next three days at the largest-ever design festival which will be full of leanings, insights, and networking."

Arun Balachandran, Head of Bengaluru Design Festival (BDF), said, "We are thankful to the government of Karnataka for their continuous support in taking proactive initiatives to establish Bengaluru as the design hub in the country as well as in the world. We are hopeful that the Karnataka government's association with the leading global and Indian design bodies will foster a design ecosystem in India and will establish Karnataka as a design hub/destination. We are also thankful to JAIN School of Design as a host of the massive event and their continuous contribution towards creating design talents in the country."

Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Minister of Higher Education, Karnataka, said, "I congratulate BDF and JAIN School of Design for enabling such a great design event. Our government, through NEP, is promoting Design thinking to enhance the creativity of a student. These kinds of events, in association with global as well as Indian design stalwarts, will help the stakeholders in gaining knowledge, insights, and a way forward in their careers in design."

"We have been meeting and speaking with design bodies in the UK to invest in India and promote design culture in India. This is a promising journey for the state, and there are great opportunities ahead to excel in design." The Minister further added.

On the first day, the Design Summit was the main focus. There were engaging keynotes, where industry leaders shared their insights, and there were panel discussions which focused on future trends in design. The design summit is an opportunity for like-minded professionals to network and connect.

Paula Gazzard-Chair of the World Design Council, addressed the keynote on Data Driven Designs. Pradyumna Vyas-Former, Director of NID and Senior Advisor Confederation of Indian industry Board Member, WDO member, discussed the Design Policy for Public Systems. Micheal Streinero-Former, VP of Pininfarina, Italy, will deliver a keynote on Cross-cultural Design and Design-thinking in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Case studies of Comau, Icona, and Pininfarina in the USA, India, and China.

Narendra Kumar-Creative Director at Amazon, had a keynote on Fashion Design: Sustainability & Future. Alok Nandi-Designer and Former President of IxDA Global, delivered a keynote on Narrative in design.

Dr Emma Roberts, Associate Dean for Global Engagement, Liverpool, John Moores University; Dhilip Kumar-Chief Design Officer/VP of Products Byju's; Anil Reddy-Founder, Global Design Director, Lollypop Design; Nishad Ramachandran, Digital Experience Partner, Spread also delivered keynotes on other topics related to Future Design.

A Bangalorean talking about Bengaluru & Design, How to build on Metaverse, the Impact of good design & quality management, and Urban regeneration of industrial zones into art and design districts were a few other topics of discussion.

The Bengaluru Design Festival, initiated by ISDC Global and JAIN School of Design, began on 11th November '22 and will last until 12th December '22. The festival includes 500+ ongoing events, 200+ global speakers, and a massive gathering of many design professionals, architects, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, creative minds, and students.

