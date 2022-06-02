New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/TPT): When it comes to any eCommerce marketplace, whether it is B2B or B2C, sellers can make or break businesses.

Finding and partnering with the right vendors and growing the vendor base can help an eCommerce business flourish.

Also Read | IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1544 Executive, Assistant Manager Posts At idbibank.in; Check Details Here.

At the same time, engaging with entities that are not reliable or genuine can dent the platform's credibility for good. Vendors also prefer to partner with those platforms that offer smooth onboarding and a seamless experience.

A long-lasting vendor relationship is a win-win for both parties, wherein high-performing vendors will directly contribute to the success of the eCommerce business.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Civilian Killings: Frightened Kashmiri Pandits, Government Employees Demand Relocation to Home Districts.

The first step for eCommerce players would be to have an optimal go-to-market strategy to generate credible leads and identify these vendors. This is where Karza'sK:LeadGen comes into play.

Based on one's requirements, K:LeadGen can help them narrow down on specific vendors based on a variety of factors like product, geography, etc. K:LeadGencan thus allow eCommerce players to seamlessly generate qualified leads to target by determining the market size, distributors, turnover requirements, hub locations, and so on.

Once these macro-level factors are evaluated, eCommerce businesses can drill down to micro level aspects. K: LeadGenallows access to a large number of entities to arrive at relevant leads. While a lot of lead generation tools in the market simply throw up abundant data, K:LeadGenallows eCommerce companies to refine their GTM strategy while keeping their preferences of business category, constitution type, year of incorporation, and products, geography, and more. In addition, with K: LeadGen's updated database, clients can look to expand further with newer leads, as new entities are also looking to partner and sell their products/services to a wider audience.

Once specific leads are identified and targeted, eCommerce businesses can begin evaluating vendors for genuineness using Karza's onboarding solutions. Here's where Karza'sK:Scancan help. K:Scan helps conduct thorough due diligence to select genuine vendors.

These checks are key to the credibility of the business, given that any fraudulent entities may harm the reputation and ultimately affect the business. There have been many instances where customers never returned to eCommerce platforms whose sellers did not deliver as promised.

The K:Scansuite offers reliable and detailed counter-party diligence reports, enabling decisions backed by solid and relevant intelligence. Karza's proprietary algorithms significantly cut down the time and costs involved in identifying early warning signals, profiling businesses, financial analysis, and litigation screening. With extensive checks and constant monitoring around the ownership of entities, businesses are assured of who they are dealing with.

Finally, with K:TotalKYC, businesses can complete the onboarding of selected vendors. Total KYC enables hassle-free and instant verification of identity documents, eliminating the delays and costs involved in manual verification. As India's largest AI-powered digital onboarding and risk-mitigating API suite, Total KYC enables complete automation of onboarding using OCR and matching algorithms.

Further, with liveness checks at the vendor location, businesses can identify whether the vendor's physical store is in existence. Aimed at automating fraud prevention for our clients, Total KYC can be seamlessly integrated with eCommerce platforms that do not wish to leave things to chance, as a cost-effective tool.

As eCommerce ascends to the next level, it is becoming increasingly important for businesses to automate their GTM strategies and processes to cut down the hassles, time, and costs involved in manual screening and selection and to function at scale. Such businesses can benefit from Karza's intelligent solutions to significantly ease the entire vendor lead generation and onboarding and ensure risk mitigation at all levels.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)