Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani announces the successful implantation of a Leadless pacemaker in a woman aged 86. Dr. Mahadevan, the attending Cardiologist, reported that the elderly woman had presented with complaints of breathlessness while walking, associated with medical history of diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and peripheral vascular disease. An ECG revealed complete heart block, leading to bradycardia (slow heart rate) and subsequent heart failure symptoms.

Given the patient's frailty due to age and multiple comorbidities, the medical team opted for the innovative Leadless pacemaker, ensuring a quicker recovery. Dr. Mahadevan expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, "We are delighted that the patient has successfully undergone the Leadless pacemaker implant procedure and is now on the path to a healthy recovery."

A leadless pacemaker is a small device that is implanted into the right ventricle to prevent and treat slow heart rates. It can sense heart's own electrical signals and provide electrical impulses when the heart's own rates are slower due to electrical block.

Dr. Deep Chandh Raja S, the treating Cardiac Electrophysiologist, stated Leadless pacing as a revolution in pacemaker therapies, particularly for the elderly. "The Leadless pacemaker is effective in individuals with high risk of pacemaker infections and limited vascular access to the heart. Unlike conventional pacemaker implants, which pose a minor risk of wound infections due to their minimally invasive nature, modern Leadless pacemakers eliminate the risk of infections entirely and facilitate swift patient recovery remarkably."

Dr. Sundar C, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital Chennai, shared his enthusiasm about the innovation, highlighting how Leadless pacemakers have transformed the landscape of pacemaker treatments for the elderly. He emphasized that this advancement ensures safer and more accessible treatment options for elderly patients, significantly improving their quality of life.

"Kauvery Heart Institute has been offering 360-degree cardiac care for complex heart conditions, with the advanced technology and infrastructure. The team of highly skilled cardiologists, cardiac electrophysiologists, cardiac surgeons and anesthetists treat complex conditions with advanced technology such as in the case of leadless pacemaker. I congratulate Dr Mahadevan, Dr Deep Chandh Raja , Dr Sundar and team for performing this advanced procedure thus relieving the individual of her symptoms," said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospitals.

