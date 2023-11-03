Senegal, November 3: In a horrific incident reported from West Africa’s Senegal, the remains of a man were dug up from the grave by angry locals and set ablaze after people found out that he was gay. The family of the man had first tried to bury the man in holy city of Touba. But the authorities refused to bury him because he was homosexual. Consequently, his family conducted a secret burial at a nearby cemetery. However, the locals found out, exhumed his body & set it on fire.

According to a report in The Metro, 31-year-old Cheikh Fall had been buried in Leona Niassene cemetery in the central Senegalese town of Kaolack on Friday evening. Fall’s family tried to arrange a burial in the nearby Touba, the holy city of the Islamic Mouride brotherhood. However, authorities refused the burial in his hometown due to his sexual orientation. Later, his family buried him in secret at a nearby cemetery. However, his body was exhumed and set on fire by a large crowd 24 hours later. US Imposes Visa Restrictions for Some Ugandans Following Adoption of Anti-Gay Law.

In Senegal, same-sex sexual activity for men and women is illegal. If found guilty, the accused face upto five years' imprisonment.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage in Senegal, despite the prevalence of anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes in the country. Spain Shocker: Two British Men Allegedly Rape Male Tourist Whom They Met on 'Gay Dating App', Accused Arrested.

Following this cruel act, four suspected masterminds were arrested on Monday, as captured by images from the scene.

Following the incident, the Caliph General of Leona Niassene, the locality where the incident occurred, issued a press release expressing 'deep indignation.' The Caliph condemned the "reprehensible act which was committed against an individual for whom we have no responsibility for his private life".

