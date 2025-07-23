Company to issue 38.78 lakh Equity shares of Rs. 10 face value in the price band of Rs. 171 to Rs 180 per share; To list NSE EMERGE Platform

New Delhi [India], July 23: Kaytex Fabrics Ltd, a digital textile printing company engaged in the manufacturing of fabrics, ready-to-stitch garments and accessories, is planning to raise up to Rs. 69.81 crore from its SME public offer. The company has received approval to launch its public offer on SME Platform of National Stock Exchange - NSE EMERGE. The public offer opens for subscription on July 29, 2025 and closes on July 31, 2025. Socradamus Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the offer.

The offer aims to raise funds for multiple objectives. Rs 2.56 crores will be utilized towards funding capital expenditure for construction of additional warehouse facility in Amritsar. Rs. 3.73 crores will be utilized for construction of dedicated sales office in Amritsar. Rs 5.01 crores will be directed towards purchase of advanced fabric processing system for the existing printing, dyeing and processing unit in Amritsar and Rs. 30 crores will be used to meet working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Highlights:-

* Public offer opens on July 29 and closes on July 31 2025

* For FY25 company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 152.79 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 16.90 crore

* Socradamus Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the issue.

The initial public offering of up to 38,78,400 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each comprises a fresh issue of up to 31,99,200 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 6,79,200 equity shares by the promoters Sanjeev Kandhari and Amit Kandhari. Company has finalized price band of Rs. 171 - Rs. 180 per equity share for the public issue. The lot size is 800 Equity shares. Minimum lot size for individual bidders is 1,600 Equity shares and for non-institutional bidders is 2,400 Equity shares. The number of equity shares will increase from 1,15,00,000 before the offer to up to 1,46,99,200 after the IPO. Post-IPO, the Promoters will hold 73.61% of the equity, while the public will hold 26.39%.

Incorporated in January 1996, Kaytex Fabrics Limited is a fast-fashion fabric solutions and manufacturing company that combines technology, design, and traditional craftsmanship to deliver textile and fashion products. The company specializes in creating fabrics from diverse fibres like cotton, viscose, modal, acrylic, nylon, linen and polyester.

The company acts as a brand enabler for other apparel brands, has its own brands "Rasiya", "Kaytex", and "Darbaar-e-Khaas" and supplies under the non-branded segment as well. This approach supports the ability to meet the varied and changing requirements of the textile and fashion industries and enables the company to focus on serving a wide customer base.

Business Highlights:-

The company's revenue from operations for the Fiscal 2025 & Fiscal 2024 respectively was Rs. 152.79 crores & Rs. 124.94 crores respectively. For FY25, EBITDA was registered at Rs 30.06 crores as compared to EBITDA of Rs 22.43 crores reported in FY24. EBITDA margin for Fiscal 2025 & Fiscal 2024 was 19.68% & 17.95% respectively. Profit after tax for FY25 was Rs 16.90 crore, whereas for FY24 the company reported Rs 11.31 crore profit after tax. PAT margin for FY25 was 11.06% whereas for FY24 PAT margin was registered at 9.05%.

IPO Highlights - Kaytex Fabrics Limited

Kaytex Fabrics Limited is launching its SME public offer, opening for subscription on July 29, 2025, and closing on July 31, 2025. The company has set the price band for the offer at ₹171 to ₹180 per share.

The IPO comprises a total of up to 38,78,400 equity shares, which includes a fresh issue of up to 31,99,200 shares and an offer for sale of up to 6,79,200 shares. At the upper price band of ₹180 per share, the total offer size is estimated at ₹69.81 crore.

Post-issue, the equity shares of Kaytex Fabrics Limited will be listed on the NSE EMERGE platform.

