Unless you live under a rock or are digitally detoxing, you must have come across the “Khon U Woh” viral video that the internet is obsessed with. The song is more of an earworm that brings the globe together with its catchy music. It’s in the Jaintia language of Meghalaya, celebrating the regional dialect and further bringing the Northeast India hit song to a global phenomenon. Internet users, hooked to the song, are curious to know about the singers featured in the “Khon U Woh” original video. While not much information is available, the “Khon U Woh” Jaintia song version, which is going viral, was sung by Eniba War and Deiwitawan Synnah. Both singers’ melodious voice, rooted in the region’s beauty, has impressed the social media users and how! Soon, search results for Eniba War have seen a spike on Google’s search results along with the “Khon U Woh” viral video. As the Jaintia song has gone viral, meet the singer in pictures and Instagram reels who made the song a hit online. ‘Khon U Woh’ Viral Video With Original Lyrics: What Does Khon U Woh Mean in Jaintia?

‘Khon U Woh’ Viral Video

“Khon U Woh” is a viral song from the Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya, India, and it is sung in the Jaintia dialect, also known as Pnar, a language primarily spoken by the Jaintia people in the Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya. The song’s unique sound, emotional rhythm, and local flavour captured the attention of people online and is no longer restricted to northeast India. According to the videos going viral on social media, the original “Khon U Woh” song is performed by Deiwitawan Synnah and Eniba War in live performances and shows.

Watch ‘Khon U Woh’ Viral Video:

Who Is Eniba War?

Eniba War is an emerging singer featured in live cultural performances in Meghalaya. She teams up with artists like Deiwitawan Synnah, showcasing songs at events. She is active in the regional music scene, performing live shows and is quite famous among the audience. Her singing talent and now the virality of “Khon U Woh” with Deiwitawan Synnah have put her in the spotlight.

Meet the Singer Eniba War

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ani (@wareniba)

Eniba War Is Quite a Fashionista!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Nongrum || Fashion Photographer (@paulnongrum)

Stunner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ani (@wareniba)

Traditional Best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ani (@wareniba)

Singers Eniba War and Deiwitewan Synnah's Live Performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rijoyjr2.1 (@rijoyjr2.1)

'Khon U Woh' Singers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deiwitawan Synnah (@deiwitawansynnah)

“Khon U Woh” song has gained huge attention online, with performances getting millions of views. The song’s catchy melody, live energy and lyrical resonance in the culture and region’s beauty propel its popularity, leading it to go viral across social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).