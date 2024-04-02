PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 2: Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Kemwell BioPharma, India's largest biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has swiftly implemented the Veeva Vault Quality Management System (QMS) across its development and manufacturing operations. With Vault QMS, Kemwell will be able to transform its operations with speed and precision, raising quality excellence across the company's research and manufacturing facilities.

"Veeva is a trusted partner for quality management, and adopting its industry-leading solutions will provide the foundation to execute toward our vision of rapid expansion across 40 countries worldwide," said Deepak Gupta, vice president of quality at Kemwell. "Veeva Vault QMS will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve regulatory compliance while aligning with the best practices of our clients."

Vault QMS features pre-configured QMS processes based on industry best practices, enabling Kemwell to drive efficiency and quality. Using a quality system on a cloud-based platform, Kemwell will be able to foster seamless collaboration with stakeholders while ensuring greater transparency across customers, auditors, and regulatory agencies. This transition to a modern QMS will enhance the company's quality processes and further its leadership in biologics contract development and manufacturing.

"We are proud to partner with Kemwell to support their digital quality transformation," said Varadarajan Srinivasan, general manager, Veeva Vault Quality India. "Veeva Vault QMS will deliver a strong quality foundation to streamline processes and accelerate time-to-market for our clients on potentially life-changing medicines."

Veeva Vault QMS is part of Veeva Quality Suite, bringing together quality, content, lab, and training management applications on a single cloud platform. To learn why companies are adopting Vault QMS, visit veeva.com/VaultQMS.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

