Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (NewsVoir): Ketto.org, South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform has launched its new digital campaign #ChangeStartsWithYou to celebrate the festive fervor.

The campaign underlines the theme of Ramadan by showcasing togetherness, selflessness, and helping others in need.

#ChangeStartsWithYou campaign link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_aQv0IFBWA.

The #ChangeStartsWithYou campaign reflects the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan which brings together family and friends to spread joy and happiness. However, many families struggle to celebrate the spirit of festivities as they are battling for life in the hospital and the pile of medical bills is their growing concern. The campaign aims to focus on bring change in people's lives by the act of kindness and intend to help others in need.

The story of togetherness and helping others in need is told with a heart-warming narrative. The video showcase the story of two young kids who writes letters to each other. However, one grows concerned when he failed to receive a reply from his friend. Later he finds out his friend is in the hospital and struggling to pay hospital bills. He shares his concern with his mother to aid his ailing friend and support the family. The young boy's mother decides to help the family by starting a medical fundraiser on Ketto.org.

"The spirit of celebrating Eid is incomplete without an act of kindness. The campaign #ChangeStartsWithYou beautifully captures the essence of festivities, how one can be a force for good and can bring change in people's lives by doing small gestures. Thousands of families struggle to celebrate festivals as they are battling for life in the hospital and the heap of medical bills continues to haunt them. The campaign aims to focus on bringing change in people's lives by the act of kindness and intention to help others in need," said Varun Sheth CEO & Co-founder Ketto.org, commenting on the campaign.

Over 80 percent of the Indian population is without any form of health insurance and 63 percent of all medical emergency costs being out-of-pocket expenses, most families exhaust their entire savings and borrow money at high interest rates to finance their medical costs. Unaffordable medical treatment drives millions of families into the depths of poverty every year. Medical crowdfunding is an alternate option for such people who are in need of urgent money.

"At Ketto, our endeavor is to bridge the affordability gap and make quality healthcare accessible to all Ketto has hosted over 20,000 plus campaigns based on facilitating medical needs and raised INR 200+ crores from 10L+ generous donors in the past year. These campaigns have enabled over 10,000 transplants and critical surgeries," added Varun Sheth.

Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform. Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more.

Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs 300 crores per year for various cause.

