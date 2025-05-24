VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items has announced its Audited Financial Results for the H2 FY25.

Also Read | AAP Leader Atishi Claims Water Crisis in Delhi, Seeks Urgent Meeting with CM Rekha Gupta.

Key Financial Highlights:

H2 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

Also Read | 'Gumshuda Ki Talash': Congress Leader Vivek Khandelwal Claims MP Minister Vijay Shah 'Missing', Offers INR 11,000 for 'Info' on Him.

-Total Income of Rs 1016.01 Cr, YoY growth of 144.60%

-EBITDA of Rs 36.12 Cr, YoY growth of 71.80%

-PAT of Rs 24.93 Cr, YoY growth of 114.85%

-Diluted EPS (Rs) of Rs 10.07, YoY growth of 114.71%

FY25 Key Financial Highlights

-Total Income of Rs 1772.53 Cr, YoY growth of 115.76%

-EBITDA of Rs 64.92 Cr, YoY growth of 55.41%

-PAT of Rs 44.92 Cr, YoY growth of 64.43%

-Diluted EPS (Rs) of Rs 18.15, YoY growth of 64.40%

Commenting on the financial performance Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said, "We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance in H2 FY25, marked by sustained revenue growth and improved profitability. Continued festive demand and wedding-related purchases played a crucial role in driving higher gold consumption, complemented by elevated gold prices, which contributed to a robust increase in sales.

As part of our digital evolution, we have introduced our "Gold Saving Scheme App" to the newly introduced "Jewellery Purchase Plan App," offering a more seamless, secure, and customer-centric digital experience. This step aligns with our vision of using technology to strengthen customer engagement and accessibility.

Our active industry engagement continues, underscored by our successful presence at the Gem & Jewellery India International Fair (B2B Expo 2025), where we secured a strong order book of Rs55-60 crore. These efforts reaffirm our commitment to market leadership and strategic growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our expansion plans, with the launch of our flagship 10,000 sq. ft. showroom in Sow carpet, Chennai, scheduled in 2025. This state-of-the-art showroom will feature an expansive collection of gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewellery, further enhancing our B2C reach and customer experience.

With rising consumer sentiment, increased footfalls, and favourable macroeconomic policies like RBI's rate cuts and revised income tax slabs, we anticipate sustained momentum in discretionary spending. These factors, combined with our expanding retail network and operational efficiency, position us well for continued growth and value creation.

Key Operational Highlights:

Introduced Jewellery Purchase App

-The app offers features like daily gold rate tracking, flexible online payments, personalized query support, and special discounts after 11 months of fixed monthly instalments--delivering a seamless and secure jewellery savings experience.

Secured Rs55-60 Cr Order at GJIIF 2025

-Successfully showcased its premium jewellery at Gems & Jewellery India International Fair - B2B Expo 2025, in Chennai, attracting strong industry interest. The company secured orders worth Rs55-60 Cr.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)