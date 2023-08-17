GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 17: The Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), which organises the historic Subroto Cup, today announced its partnership with Khel Now, a subsidiary of Agnificent Platform Technologies Pvt Ltd. The three-year partnership (2023-2025) aims to promote the iconic Subroto Cup, India’s oldest-running International inter-school football tournament in the digital world.

Khel Now is one of India’s most prominent digital media platforms that connects fans with their favourite sport. As a move to promote the grassroots development of football, Khel Now aims to popularise the historic tournament in every corner of India and the Indian subcontinent.

As a Digital Media Partner, Khel Now will be a platform for fans to get every update of the Subroto Cup. Khel Now will also highlight the tournament on its social media platforms, connecting football fans and expanding the reach of the Subroto Cup.

Launched in July 2016, Khel Now has dedicatedly assisted in the advancement and expansion of football and emerging sports. Acting as a comprehensive digital sports hub, it connects diverse stakeholders. Over the years, Khel Now has grown exponentially and emerged as India’s premier football platform.

Group Captain Yashwant Singh Panghal, Honorary Secretary General of SMSES, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Khel Now as our Digital Media Partner for the Subroto Cup Football Tournament. Their immense digital reach will provide the Subroto Cup higher visibility in digital platforms, allowing us to connect with every football fan across the nation. This collaboration will surely provide the Subroto Cup a platform that speaks about the young generation of the game, analyses their play and provides all-round coverage to the tournament.”

Khel Now CEO & Co-Founder Ashish Negi, said, “Khel Now has successfully provided top-notch sports news, insights and analyses to our ever-growing readership. Football has always been an integral part of Khel Now. We are honoured to be part of a legendary tournament like the Subroto Cup that has produced some fine footballing names.”

Earlier this year, Khel Now also announced a partnership with Bundesliga International.

The Subroto Cup has been an outstanding example of India’s football heritage. Named after Indian Air Force Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, the inter-school football tournament was first held in 1960. The tournament has seen participation from many international school teams over the years and has also been graced by the presence of national and international football legends multiple times.

