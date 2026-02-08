New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for the safety and protection of Indian medical students in Russia after four Indian students were injured in a knife attack in Ufa.

AIMSA urged PM Modi to take immediate diplomatic steps to ensure justice for the attacked students, establish emergency helplines for Indian students and monitor foreign universities to prevent such incidents in future.

Also Read | Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana: How To Fix Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Mistakes Before the March 31 Deadline; Know Steps To Receive INR 4,500 Arrears.

AIMSA wrote, "On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we write with deep concern and anguish regarding the recent violent attack on four Indian medical students at Bashkir State Medical University, Russia. Such incidents not only endanger the lives and dignity of our students but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among thousands of Indian medical students studying abroad."

The medical students' body strongly condemned the attack and said that the safety of students should be the Indian government's priority.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 08, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

"Indian students travel overseas with dreams of becoming healthcare professionals and serving humanity. Any act of violence, discrimination, or hostility against them is unacceptable and must be strongly condemned. The safety and well-being of our students must remain a top priority," AIMSA added.

"We humbly request the Government of India to: Take immediate diplomatic steps with the concerned authorities to ensure justice for the attacked students. Strengthen safety mechanisms and student support systems for Indian students studying abroad. Issue clear advisories and establish emergency helplines for Indian students facing threats or discrimination. Ensure strict monitoring and coordination with foreign universities and governments to prevent such incidents in the future. We trust in your leadership and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens across the globe. AIMSA stands in solidarity with the affected students and their families and urges urgent intervention to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents," the letter read.

Earlier, four Indians were injured in a knife attack in Ufa, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured."

The Embassy said it is in touch with the authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are en route to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)