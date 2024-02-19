BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 19: Kids around, a luxurious kids boutique that brings various luxury brands under one roof, has exclusively launched JACQUEMUS Kids in India, for the first-ever time. Kids around is an international chain of multi-brand outlets of more than 20 stores present in 10 countries. The Indian chain is solely owned by Sakshi Arora. A mother of two, she understood the lack of luxury clothing and accessory options for kids in the country, and thus brought Kids around to India. A student of fashion design, she pursued a degree in retail and entrepreneurship, and pursued her goal to create a space that features a hand-picked curation of clothes from the best luxury brands under one roof, with Kids around. With boutiques in Chandigarh and Delhi-NCR, and one opening soon in Hyderabad, Kids around has been one of the most renowned luxury kids boutiques in the country, since the last 8 years. With brands including Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Michael Kors and now JACQUEMUS, it is one of the most premium and unique shopping experiences in India. The JACQUEMUS Kids collection includes pieces for both, girls and boys, from the age group of 4 years till 12 years. The prices start at INR 7500/- and go up till INR 24,000/- and currently, the brand is only available at Kids around, Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. On this wonderful occasion, Sakshi Arora, the CEO and Director of Kids around India said, "I am so thrilled to be bringing JACQEMUS Kids to India, and it gives me immense joy to announce that we are the first and only brand to do so. Kids around was born with the idea of filling the gap that exists here when it comes to international labels for kids, and I look forward to continuing to bring the best of the best, all over the country."

