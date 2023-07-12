PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: 'Adding Kikkoman for Tastier Chinese Food' is a new campaign highlighting how Kikkoman Soy Sauce is an essential ingredient for making all Chinese dishes more delicious.

In India, dark soy sauce is widely used in Chinese cuisine because it is thought that a dark colour makes dishes more appealing. This is a misconception. It is standard practice in China to use both light and dark soy sauce. In fact, about 70 per cent of Chinese homes use light for flavour and only 30 per cent use dark for colour or a glaze. For delicious Chinese dishes, it is very important to differentiate between the two.

Kikkoman will be releasing testimonial videos from leading Chinese and Asian restaurants such as Berco's, Chungwa, Zen, Sampan and Seefah. Owners and chefs talk about how they came to use Kikkoman Soy Sauce in all their dishes and how it elevated their cooking to new heights. The chefs also explain the differences between dark and light soy sauce.

"When you talk about soy sauce, most chefs think it's for the colour," said Chef Vishal, culinary director of Berco's which has 46 outlets in the Delhi NCR region. "But it's not for the colour. Soy sauce has a very premium umami flavour which is what I feel Kikkoman offers and a very natural flavour too so I prefer Kikkoman as the safest and natural soy sauce."

Apart from the testimonials, the 'Adding Kikkoman for Tastier Chinese Food' programme will include a series of seminars and tasting sessions for chefs who cook Chinese and Asian dishes, as well as restaurateurs, in cities across India, starting with the birthplace of Chinese food in Kolkata and then proceeding to Bengaluru at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. The aim is to demonstrate to chefs and to those who love Chinese cuisine the advantage that Kikkoman has over other soy sauces owing to its special properties.

The main advantage is that Kikkoman is not a chemically produced soy sauce. In India, chemically produced soy sauce is widely used. Its flavour and aroma don't develop naturally, but in a chemical process and through the addition of ingredients such as corn syrup, glucose syrup, molasses and colour additives. Kikkoman is entirely different since it is a naturally brewed Honjozo soy sauce made through a fermentation process involving natural microorganisms.

Kikkoman Soy Sauce is pure and natural and is known around the world as an 'all-purpose seasoning'. The high umami content and rich aroma which contains over 300 aroma components, provide an exquisite balance. Kikkoman Soy Sauce draws out the best from the ingredients used in a dish and it is so versatile that it can be widely used, not only in Japanese cuisine, but in cuisines around the world, hence the tag 'all-purpose seasoning'.

Kikkoman is committed to the growth and development of food culture in India and we shall continue to disseminate information and pursue activities designed to help professional chefs and food lovers to appreciate Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

With a history spanning over 350 years and based in Japan, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through the merger of eight families in 1917. The company's internationalization strategy began some 60 years ago, with its entry into the United States market. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 11 soy sauce production sites worldwide that distribute its products all over the world to millions of consumers.

Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and shall manage all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

