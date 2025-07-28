New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is making a comeback in the two-wheeler market with the launch of the Kinetic DX, now reimagined as an electric scooter, the company said on Monday.

As per a release, the Kinetic DX is launched through the company's EV arm, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. (KWV). The new DX keeps the design cues of the original but adds current-day electric technology and smart features.

Also Read | Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Here’s All About India’s 88th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025 at the Age of 19.

The new DX is available in two versions: the standard DX and the feature-rich DX+. Prices start at Rs 1,11,499 and go up to Rs 1,17,499 (ex-showroom, Pune).

Deliveries are set to begin in September 2025, and only 35,000 units will be available for initial booking, which is open online for Rs 1000.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: Employees' Unions Urge IT Company To Withdraw Layoff Plans After It Announced 12,000 Job Cuts, Advise Staff Against Resigning Under Pressure.

Both versions stick with a metal body and a roomy layout, including 37 litres of under-seat storage. A 2.6 kWh LFP battery, supplied by Range-X, powers the scooter. It offers up to 116 km of range on the DX+ model and claims a longer lifespan than typical NMC batteries used in other electric scooters.

The motor supports a top speed of 90 km/h and includes three ride modes: Range, Power, and Turbo. The scooters also feature regenerative braking, hill hold, reverse mode, front telescopic forks, and a rear adjustable shock setup. Braking is handled by a 220mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum with a combined braking system.

Notable features include a keyless start (Easy Key), a retractable charging cable (Easy Charge, on DX+), and a one-touch pillion footrest (Easy Flip). The DX+ also connects to a mobile app and offers real-time data, GPS-based security features, and voice alerts through a built-in speaker, including route guidance and safety reminders.

"The legendary Kinetic DX set so many firsts back in the '90s that it earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions. Reviving this icon was about more than just launching a scooter; it was about bringing back the reliability, innovation, and robustness that defined Kinetic for decades, giving it a future-ready soul," said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)