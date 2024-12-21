VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 21: Since its establishment in 1999, KingJims Alkaline Water Private Limited has been a trailblazer in the bottled water industry, revolutionizing hydration and wellness. The company made its first significant breakthrough in 2001 when its laboratory finalized the advanced formula and developed its proprietary ionizer machine. This innovation, driven by Swiss scientists, set the stage for a global transformation in the way people approach hydration.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya To Be Available for Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Knockout Matches.

KingJims' journey of excellence began with the launch of its first alkaline water in Turkey, Switzerland, Spain, Australia, France, the UK, and Canada. The brand expanded its operations to India in 2018, introducing its renowned alkaline water to Indian consumers and solidifying its position as a global leader in wellness.

At the heart of KingJims' success lies its Swiss-engineered technology, officially named "KingJims Swiss Technology." This innovative approach ensures the water is not only pure but also enriched with essential minerals, providing an optimal pH balance that enhances the body's natural hydration and boosts its defense against acidity and toxins.

Also Read | ‘It Belongs to Deity’: Tamil Nadu Temple Rejects Devotee's Request for iPhone Accidentally Dropped in Hundi.

KingJims is a pioneer in introducing cutting-edge technologies that set industry benchmarks such as AFS Technology, H2Boost Technology, the Sintering Process, the Largest Platinum-Coated Titanium Plate, and a Built-in TDS Controller. These technologies ensure unparalleled water quality, durability, and consistency, meeting the highest standards of performance and reliability.

KingJims' commitment to health doesn't end with the purchase of its products. Customers benefit from personalized water level combinations tailored to their specific health requirements, thanks to a Dedicated Water Coach.

KingJims ionizers are developed in collaboration with CSIR-IICT, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, and are specifically tailored for Indian water conditions, lifestyle, and habitat. This collaboration reflects KingJims' focus on innovation and its commitment to meeting local needs with world-class solutions.

KingJims devices ionize up to 18 Trillion Molecules per second, ensuring consistent and efficient results backed by AFS Technology. This tech-driven approach guarantees that every drop of KingJims water is infused with purity, health, and vitality.

With over 500,000 healthy Indians trusting KingJims Alkaline Water Ionizers, the company has firmly established itself as India's No.1 Alkaline Water Ionizer brand.

The company owes its remarkable achievements to its Founder and CEO, Mukesh Shastri Kanoria, whose unwavering vision has driven KingJims' growth. Under his leadership, the company has earned numerous accolades, including the Best Health Innovation Award 2022, further cementing its reputation as a trusted name in health and wellness.

KingJims adopts eco-friendly packaging solutions and practices across its operations, reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility.

KingJims Alkaline Water is more than just a beverage - it's a commitment to health, innovation, and sustainability. Whether you are a consumer seeking better hydration or an entrepreneur looking to make a difference, KingJims invites you to join a movement that prioritizes wellness and environmental stewardship.

About KingJims Alkaline Water Private Limited

Founded in 1999, KingJims Alkaline Water Private Limited is a premium bottled water brand dedicated to enhancing health and wellness. Utilizing state-of-the-art Swiss technology and eco-friendly practices, the company delivers high-quality alkaline water that supports better hydration and overall well-being. Recognized for its excellence and innovation, KingJims continues to lead the way in the health-focused beverage industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)