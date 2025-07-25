VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 25: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd., a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and marine exports, has hailed the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a transformative step for India's seafood industry. The FTA, signed today, grants zero-duty access to 99% of marine products, including shrimp, tuna, fishmeal, and aquafeeds, unlocking new growth potential in the UK's $5.4 billion seafood market.

"The India-UK FTA a game-changer for Kings Infra and the Indian seafood sector. With tariffs removed, we're now more competitive in a high-value market and can accelerate exports of our antibiotic-free shrimp, tuna, and processed products," said Lalbert Cherian, CFO, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

With operations spanning Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, Kings Infra is poised to capitalize on this breakthrough--benefiting not just shareholders, but also thousands of fisherfolk, hatchery workers, and MSME units across its integrated supply chain. The FTA also ensures zero-duty access for 95% of India's agricultural exports, supporting the broader ecosystem that Kings Infra operates in.

The company foresees:

-Enhanced UK market share for shrimp and value-added products

-Improved margins with removal of 4.2-8.5% tariffs

-Launch of UK-specific offerings under its El Rey, Frigo and Bento brands

-Faster rollout of AI-powered aquaculture production using its BlueTechOS platform

"This agreement reflects global recognition of India's aquaculture leadership. Kings Infra is ready to scale exports, expand processing, and deepen its digital transformation in line with this duty-free access," said Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director.

