Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: A Regal Affair Unveiled: The Star-Studded Grand Launch of Kingsman Experience with Gaming Experience by Nishchay Group - Navi Mumbai's Biggest and Boldest Lounge Bar and Restaurant

Get Prepared to be dazzled, because Navi Mumbai just got a whole lot more glamorous! The glittering cityscape welcomed its newest crown jewel on the 7th of May, 2025 as Kingsman Experience, the city's biggest and most opulent lounge bar and restaurant, rolled out its royal red carpet for a launch event that turned heads and lit up the night sky.

The grand launch unveils an all-new Kingsman Gaming Experience--a thrilling extension of the lounge that brings entertainment to a whole new level. Guests can now enjoy a high-energy bowling alley, immersive PS5 gaming stations, pool, snooker, billiards, and more, all under one luxurious roof. Whether you're here to dine, drink, or dive into some friendly competition, Kingsman is your one-stop destination for food, Cocktails, fun Games and unforgettable vibes.

With celebrities, influencers and top-tier tastemakers gracing the grand opening, Kingsman Experience has made a thunderous debut, instantly establishing itself as the place to be. Sunny Waghchoure, Sanjay Gujar, Rakesh Paul, Smita Gondar, Hansa Singh, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Shweta Khanduri & Many More graced the launch with their presence.

The interiors? Chic, sharp and straight out of a luxury lifestyle magazine. Think plush seating, contemporary design, mood lighting and a vibe that balances high energy with high style. Whether guests are sinking into cozy booths or vibing by the island-style bar--the only one of its kind in Navi Mumbai--they're met with ambiance that sets the tone for unforgettable evenings.

The menu at Kingsman Experience curated by Chef Ritesh Tulsian taste like a love letter to global gastronomy with a desi twist. Crafted by culinary connoisseurs, it celebrates a diverse mix of international cuisine paired with local flavours that resonate with every palate. From gourmet appetizers that awaken the senses to indulgent mains and decadent desserts, each plate is a masterpiece. To name a few of their star dishes are Soya Chaap Tawa Masala, Kandhari Murgh Tikka, Korean Fried shrimps, Mezze Galore, Delicious Baos, Exquisite Dimsums, Fresh Sushi Rolls, Thai Green Curry, Rustic Lamb Bolognese Lasagna, Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Rasmalai Tres Leches & much more.

The bar, helmed by expert mixologists, is stocked with premium spirits, offering everything from timeless martinis to eccentric Innovative cocktails--liquid art served in every glass. Whether you are in the mood for a dram of aged whisky, a bubbly celebration, or a refreshing mocktail, Kingsman delivers the goods with flair and finesse. To name a few of their Innovative cocktails such as Kingsman's Picante, Brother's Bond, Scarlett Muse, Adults Only, Chile Piquin & many more. What truly sets Kingsman Experience apart is its exclusive island bar--a show-stopping centrepiece where creativity, conversation, and cocktails collide. It's a space designed not just to serve drinks, but to spark moments, memories and magnetic energy.

Guests can expect a calendar filled with curated live entertainment--from soulful unplugged sessions to foot-thumping DJ nights. With every visit comes a new vibe, a new playlist and a new reason to keep coming back.

Service at Kingsman is not just courteous--it's curated. Every staff member is handpicked and trained to ensure guests feel not just welcomed but celebrated. It's this warm professionalism, combined with attention to detail, that transforms first-timers into loyal regulars.

_"Kingsman Experience is not just Navi Mumbai's biggest lounge--it's a vibe, a mood, a destination. We envisioned a space where the energy is electric, the aesthetics are on point, and every moment feels like a scene from your favourite night out. It's where luxe lounging meets unforgettable experiences"_ says the Senior Management of Nishchay Group.

