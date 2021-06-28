Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, celebrated its first convocation ceremony in virtual mode on 27th June 2021.

Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Hon'ble Governor of Odisha, congratulated the graduates, and said that there is no dearth of talents in tribal communities. What is needed is the right environment, encouragement and timely exposure.

He exhorted the graduates to make the 'Vocal for Local' as their resolution and contribute to the successful making of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through their participation and endeavours.

"My heart fills with admiration and appreciation for Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of this University, for building such a unique institution that has drawn global attention. It was the idea of an equitable world that propelled Dr. Samanta to a great extent. What has been achieved with the love, compassion, dedication and determination of one individual is indeed remarkable," Prof. Ganeshi Lal said. He also received Honoris Causa Degree of D.Litt. from KISS Deemed to be University.

The University conferred Honoris Causa Degrees of D.Litt. upon three more eminent personalities from Odisha - Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Hon'ble Comptroller and Auditor General of India; Hon. Dr. Swarup Ranjan Mishra, Member of Parliament for Kesses Constituency, Kenya and Founding Chairman, Mediheal Group of Hospitals, Kenya; and Shri Bibhu Mohapatra, Fashion Designer and Costume Designer, New York.

KISS has indirectly impacted over a million tribal children and youth, which is in itself a milestone in the history of tribal empowerment. "It's the story of a dream-come-true which took off with 125 students on board in 1992-93 and has today become an inspiring tale of transformation beyond even my imagination. Development of education is the development of the country," Dr. Achyuta Samanta said while welcoming the dignitaries and congratulating the degree recipients.

Thanking the University for the honour, Shri Murmu requested Dr. Samanta to replicate KISS-like institutions in every nook and corner of the country. In their acceptance speeches, Dr. Mishra and Shri Mohapatra expressed gratitude to the University for recognizing their contributions.

Addressing the graduating students, Shri Satya S. Tripathi, Chancellor, KISS Deemed to be University, said, "As you transition from student to graduate, please remember that your alma mater is a pillar of compassion and humanity and it is on your shoulders to carry forward this unparalleled legacy and tradition of selfless service with grace and conviction."

Dr. Upendra Tripathy, Pro-Chancellor stated that KISS has shown how to lead the way from the front. It would be developed into a global academic centre under the guidance of world academic leaders in the coming decade, informed Dr. Tripathy.

In his report, Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor said, "KISS is one-of-its-kind institution that offers specialization in innovative tribal centric areas and encourages research scholars to pursue their work on the indigenous population and topics close to their hearts." Prof. Pitabasa Sahoo, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dr. Prashanta Ku. Routray, Registrar also spoke on the occasion and expressed their best wishes to the graduates.

Malho Mardi (2019 batch), School of Tribal Resource Management and Prashant Majhi (2020 batch), School of Indigenous Knowledge, Science & Technology won Founder's Gold Medal for securing highest CGPA in the whole University across all Post Graduate programs. Similarly, 14 students were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal, while another 14 students got the Vice Chancellor's Silver Medal for their outstanding academic performance.

