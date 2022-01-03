Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The kitchen sink is the heart of our kitchen, and it needs a consistent water supply to keep it pumping i.e. helping us carry out all the different chores throughout the day.

Most of the prepping, cooking and cleaning chores are carried out at and near the sink centre.

The faucet that is hence paired with the sink needs to not only carry out these activities seamlessly but also look great in the process. It needs to rank high on durability and accessibility, which Hafele's new kitchen faucet Pluma perfectly does.

The highlight of this faucet is its completely built Stainless Steel 304 body which exhibits resistance to corrosion, scratches/abrasion and stains and imparts high mechanical strength.

Engineered and tested in line with global standards, Pluma gives you a consistent and trustworthy performance every time. As the Stainless Steel material is lead free, this makes the faucet not only eco-friendly and recyclable but also prevents any unwanted reaction rendering the water absolutely safe for drinking directly from the tap without an ounce of worry. Easy to clean and maintain, Pluma with its rich Stainless Steel Brushed finish can be delightfully paired with Hafele's range of Argento Sinks to maintain design synergy in the kitchen while satisfying an array of individualistic needs.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories.

The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

