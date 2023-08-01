Kiwifruit from Chile – Health in Every Bite is now available in India

New Delhi [India], August 1: Chile in South America is a global leader in food exports. Over 80 million consumers in more than 100 countries eat a piece of Chilean fruit every day. The country is ideally suited for fruit production as it is protected by natural geographical barriers such as the Pacific Ocean, the Andes Mountains and the Atacama Desert.

Chile is one of the largest exporters of Kiwifruits in the world and the growers are committed to offering great quality product to the consumers.

According to Sumit Saran, Indian Market Representative for Chilean Kiwifruit “India has now become one of the fastest growing markets for kiwifruits as consumers here find out about the amazing health benefits of this fruit. Chile is the preferred origin because of the high quality of the kiwifruit that comes from there. Additionally, Chilean kiwis have a 15% duty advantage over any other origin because of the India Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, making Chilean kiwis more affordable for consumers.”

Kiwifruits are one of the most nutrient dense fruit available, due to a combination of vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium and folate. Just one serving of kiwifruit provides a whopping 117% of the daily value of vitamin C and 21% of dietary fiber. In fact, the Vitamin C content in Kiwifruit is twice that of oranges or lemons.

Full of dietary fibers, kiwis can lower risks of heart diseases and helps aid fight against major illnesses by strengthening immunity. Kiwifruit is super yummy too. They taste best when they are ripe.

So it’s time to get the power of Vitamin C with Chilean Kiwifruit and make sure to add them to your diet.

Chilean Kiwifruit is now available with your nearest fruit vendor and on all leading e-commerce platforms.

