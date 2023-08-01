Mumbai, August 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 Compartment exam results today, August 1. The development comes after the CBSE was supposed to declare the CBSE Compartment Exam Results 2023 anytime soon. Students who appeared for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2023 can check their results by visiting the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their exam results at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. It must be noted that the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Compartment Exams were held in July 2023. While the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from July 17 and July 22, the Class 12 compartment examinations were conducted on July 17.

Steps To Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2023:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Next, click on the "CBSE Compartment Results 2023 for Class 12" link on the homepage

Now, enter using your login details and click on submit

Your CBSE Class 12 compartment result will be displayed on the screen

Check the exam result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates have to use their roll number, school number and admit card ID to download their exam results. The Class 10th Compartment result is expected to be announced soon. Here's the direct link to check the CBSE Class 12th Compartment result 2023.

Students must note that the CBSE board has already announced the re-evaluation or verification results of Class 10 and 12 final exams 2023. In 2022, CBSE had announced the Class 10 Compartment results first and the Class 10 exam results later. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CBSE.

