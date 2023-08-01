Raksha Bandhan, also popularly known as the Rakhi festival, is an important Hindu occasion which is dedicated to the bond between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a thread on her brother's wrist and pray for his long life. In return, the brother gives his sister a gift as a token of love towards her. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. This year, Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The word "Raksha" means "protection," and "Bandhan" means a "bond or tie." Festivals During Sawan Maas 2023: From Hariyali Teej to Raksha Bandhan, Auspicious Celebrations During Shravan Month.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan centres around the bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. Apart from the ritual of tying Rakhi, it is a perfect opportunity for people to enjoy with family and friends by feasting together and exchanging gifts.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date and Rakhi Tying Time

Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30. Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 09:01 PM to 09:13 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

Raksha Bandhan Significance

Raksha Bandhan is an important festival that Hindus celebrate with great enthusiasm. As per legends, the origin of Raksha Bandhan can be traced back to the day when Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger with the Sudarshan Chakra. Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas, was pained to see this, following which she immediately tore a piece of her vastra (clothes) and tied it to Lord Krishna's bleeding finger. Seeing Draupadi’s love and care, Lord Krishna was deeply touched and, in return, promised to take care of her from all evils in the world and termed it Raksha Sutra.

When Kauravas tried to dishonour Draupadi in the court and were attempting to disrobe her, Lord Krishna blessed his sister, saying that the sari she was wearing became endless in length and saved her from all evils.

