New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an exciting display of the benchmark Koenig Solutions have built over the years, they've come up with an attractive offer - 7 days or Free Microsoft Certifications Courses!

The offer mainly involves the proposition that you get the entire course for free if it doesn't start within seven days from your booking.

The offer is valid on all Microsoft Certification Courses on which the seven days or free logo appears! The offer will create a lot of attention and attraction among potential users. Along with the 7 days or Free offer, they're additionally offering a completely free demo class of 60 minutes, applicable to all courses offered by Koenig Solutions.

Koenig Solutions is a well-established name in trailblazing Offshore IT training around the world. It has been providing the most advanced functional training and education services that help organizations develop efficient ERP software and empower a large percentage of the young global population by providing innovative and flexible employment avenues.

The additional list of benefits by Koenig Solutions are:

1. The one-on-one Training Advantage: The feature gives the user exclusivity in terms of much better learning. The one-on-one training of courses and their content is customized to help the users learn all concepts in-depth, and at a quicker pace.

2. Flexible Dates: The users get to choose when and how they want to start the course. The convenience afforded by this feature has become one of the strong pillars leading to instant popularity and adoption amongst users across the globe.

3. Four hour Sessions: Four-hour comprehensive sessions that carry a thorough summary of the courses, covering everything.

The utility and relevance of IT courses in the current global marketplace can't be overstated, and Koenig Solutions has been a platform that has been the bridge to connect the demand and supply by creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.

A one-step solution for young people and other professionals looking for employment avenues, this is one of the single most significant reasons for Koenig's rise to prominence during its near about two-decade-long journey.

Having a prime presence in 9 of the world's most important cities and offering more than a hundred different technology-based courses across so many countries has been the reason Koenig Solutions has single-handedly captured a significant chunk of the market. Their plan is to expand and tap into unexplored markets. Doing so will help generate thousands of jobs and add value to the global economy.

The seven days or Free offer on Microsoft Certification Courses provides a lucky chance to many users who could change the course of their lives by signing up for the course, that too for free! With a marketing strategy as strong as their technical prowess, Koenig keeps reinventing itself every day.

