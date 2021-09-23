Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 24, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are looking to strengthen their position near the top of the table. So ahead of the RCB vs CSK clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key battles and other things. RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction.

Chennai Super Kings were replaced at the top of the table by Delhi Capitals after their win but MS Dhoni’s team remains in spectacular form with four wins five games and could once again return to the summit with won over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s men have faltered after their best start to a season, losing three of their last five games but have an opportunity of going level with their opponents. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 27 times and it is Chennai Super Kings who have the superior head-to-head record, winning 17 games while Royal Challengers Bangalore have just nine wins to their name. One game has ended in a no-result.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 35, Key Players

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will be the key players for RCB if there are to return to winning ways while Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja will play an important role for Chennai Super Kings.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 35, Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Deepak Chahar will be one of the main battles to look out for while Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ravindra Jadeja will also be a key clash to look out for.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 35Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (RCB vs CSK) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah on September 24, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 35, IPL 2021 Match 33 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 35, Likely Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Srikar Bharat/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Krishnappa Gowtham, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

