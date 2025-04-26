BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26: The city of Kolkata was buzzing with energy today as the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2025 (BGIS) Grand Finale exploded into action at the iconic Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. Powered by KRAFTON India, the first day of the nation's most prestigious battle royale Esports championship delivered an unforgettable spectacle, drawing roaring crowds, jaw-dropping plays, and the fierce spirit of competition.

As the gates opened, a tidal wave of cheers welcomed 16 of India's best Esports teams onto the battleground. The reveal of the gleaming BGIS 2025 trophy set the tone for a weekend where legends will be made. Veterans, fan favorites, and rising underdogs all stepped up for a shot at glory - and a share of the record-breaking INR 3.2 crore prize pool.

Kicking things off in style, fans were treated to back-to-back action with every match streamed live in 10 regional languages on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel - a true celebration of the country's diverse and passionate gaming community.

The crowd inside the arena, more than 6000 strong, was electric. Every elimination, clutch revive, and zone rotation drew wild cheers. GodLike stole the show on Day 1, charging ahead with an impressive 67 points, while Reckoning Esports and Team Orangutan followed close behind, each making a strong case for the championship. True Rippers delivered a spectacular comeback story, and Team Orangutan impressed with sharp, calculated consistency - ensuring there wasn't a single dull moment all day.

Rankings as of Day 1:

As the pressure builds and rivalries heat up, Days 2 and 3 promise nothing short of an Esports rollercoaster. Expect explosive plays, game-changing strategies, and the kind of drama only a grand finale can deliver.

Additionally, KRAFTON India announced the finalists of its Rising Stars initiative - a grassroots talent program aimed at spotlighting emerging Esports athletes from across the country. The selected finalists and their cities are:

1. Kunal - Dhanbad, Jharkhand

2.Thongjalaikam - Delhi

3. SHiRAJ - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

4. Paridhi - Delhi

5. Samihan - Pune

6. Saumya Raj - Ranchi

7. Aman - New Delhi

8. Oleed F - Kerala

Whether you're in the heart of the crowd or watching from home, the BGIS 2025 finale is where history is being made. Don't miss a second.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)