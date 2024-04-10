PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Kontor Space Limited, one of the leading providers of co-working solutions specializing in leasing and managing commercial spaces, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the establishment of a new co-working center in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. This strategic move marks the opening of the sixth center of the company within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, showcasing its commitment to expand its presence in key business hubs.

Set to accommodate approximately 400 seats, and having Total area of 23,300 sq. ft, the new center is slated to commence operations in the second quarter of 2024. This expansion not only demonstrates Kontor Space Limited's dedication of meeting the growing demand for flexible workspace solutions but also positions the company for enhanced operational efficiency and revenue generation.

Upon the launch of the Mahape center, Kontor Space Limited's total co-working seat capacity will soar to an impressive 2,200 seats, solidifying its status as a prominent player in the co-working industry. This milestone underscores the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering focus on providing innovative workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Commenting on the LOI, Kanak Mangal, Promoter, Kontor Space Limited Said, "We are thrilled to announce our latest strategic move in signing a Letter of Intent for a new co-working center in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. This expansion signifies our dedication in meeting the evolving needs of businesses for flexible workspace solutions. With our sixth center in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, accommodating 400 seats, we are poised to enhance operational efficiency and drive revenue growth. The launch of the Mahape center, increasing our total co-working seat capacity to 2,200, solidifies our position as a key player in the industry. We remain committed to providing innovative workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes.

